Disney’s Encanto almost had a completely different ending

Disney’s hit animated film Encanto almost had a completely different ending.

During a Twitter watch-along on Sunday (30 January), Encanto co-director Jared Bush told fans that they had considered including an after-credits joke scene – the kind Marvel films have become known for.

However, they ultimately decided that “going out on the emotion” was better.

The scene was animated by Meet The Robinsons creator Darrin Butters nonetheless, with Bush sharing the clip online.

Set against the backdrop of the Madrigal family’s home Casita, the short scene features Chispi the capybara in a moment of light-hearted action.

“That capybara needs a short film extension,” one user commented.

Another Twitter user thanked Bush for sharing the scene, writing: “We were waiting for the after-credit joke (and it was a teeny bit of a let-down when it wasn’t there). This family thinks you ALWAYS need an after credit joke.”

Meanwhile, the film’s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is currently at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first Disney song to top the singles chart in 29 years.

The last track to achieve this feat was “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

The soundtrack has remained at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for three out of four non-successive weeks this month, as the film’s music continues to impress listeners.