Marvel fans are only just discovering that a certain actor was in Eternals.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release was first unveiled in cinemas in November, but was added to streaming service Disney Plus on Wednesday (12 January).

To mark its addition to the service, the film’s blooper reel has been shared online.

One moment in the outtakes shows Bill Skarsgård dancing around while filming a scene as Kro, a character who went on to be depicted on screen using CGI.

It’s because of this that a lot of Marvel fans didn’t realise that Skarsgård was in the film, which has led to people calling the casting a “waste” of the actor’s talents. Skarsgård’s voice can be heard in the film.

“I’m still shocked to find out that he was in this movie,” one Marvel fan said, with another adding: “Most wasted actor ever seen in the MCU. Hope he gets another shot.”

One Marvel fan said that the actor “deserved better” than to be cast as a character who doesn’t get their name mentioned in the film.

“Honestly, the use of this character was the most baffling I’ve seen in a long time,” another fan stated.

Eternals introduces a new set of characters to the MCU – a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.

Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao.