The first reactions to new Marvel film, Eternals, are rolling in.

Months after Shang-Chi, the studio premiered its next Marvel Cinematic Universe release, which will introduce a new set of characters to fans, in Los Angeles.

These characters are a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years.

Leading the cast are Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is directed by Nomadland Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

The reactions are ranging from the disappointed to the glowing.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote: “ETERNALS: in style & tone this is easily the least Marvel-like movie in the MCU (it doesn’t look like plastic. also, sex happens) & the scale is cosmic in a way that makes the avengers arc feel like a blip. so why is it still just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours

Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia added: “Aside from a few dazzling moments & a wonderfully diverse cast, ETERNALS disappointed me. The story is an expository convoluted mess as it jumps through time and multiple continents with an uneven tone.

“Ramin Djawadi’s score soars but Chloé Zhao’s distinctive style is sadly absent.”

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in new Marvel film ‘Eternals’ (Marvel Studios)

Meanwhile, Insider’s Kirsten Acuna called the film “probably the most shocking and surprising Marvel movie you’ll see”, adding: “Many twists and turns. Kumail Nanjiani Is hilarious in every scene. As always, stay to the VERY end.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard said: “Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film.”

Actor Patton Oswalt also praised the film, writing: “This one was next level. Never saw brisk storytelling AND epic scope paired up like that. Did NOT go where I thought it would go. Chloé Zhao rules.”

Eternals is in UK cinemas on 5 November.