The first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Eternals film has been released, with viewers sharing their reactions on social media.

The clip gave fans a look at the main cast members, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.

Directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao, Eternals focuses on a race of immortal beings who protect the planet Earth from supernatural threats.

Initial reaction to the trailer has covered a full spectrum of opinions, with some people singling out the visual aspect for particular praise.

“#Eternals IS JUST VISUALLY STUNNING,” wrote one user, sharing screenshots from the trailer’s cinematic sequences.

Another person shared the same sentiment, adding: “The Eternals is going to be absolutely beautiful, like look at the material.”

However, others were less impressed with the look, with some suggesting that the colour-drained look didn’t compare to Zhao’s previous films, The Rider and Nomadland.

The overuse of de-saturated colour has been a recurring complaint about many previous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ben Davis, a cinematographer who previously worked on Marvel films including Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Age of Ultron, was brought in as director of photography on Eternals.

“Just watched the trailer for The Eternals and I’m going to start begging Marvel to be braver with their colour grading, what a distressingly grey movie,” complained one person.

“Disappointed they’re still going with this colour grading,” wrote another.

“I don’t think the Eternals trailer is worthy of the absolute worship nor the reactionary ultra-cynical reactions,” wrote one Twitter user.

“However, Marvel needs to completely change the way they colour-grade their films. Absolutely ruins potentially nice-looking work.”

Eternals will be released in cinemas this November.