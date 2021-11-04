Every Marvel film ranked by Rotten Tomatoes score
The MCU’s latest addition, ‘Eternals’, has become an unfortunate record-breaker
Eternals broke a new record for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film – though it might not be too pleased about it.
The superhero blockbuster, released on 5 November, currently holds the lowest rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes of any MCU entry.
Directed by Nomadland Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film focuses on a group of god-like beings (played by actors including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry) who protect the Earth from sinister forces.
While critics have mostly lambasted the film, with some branding it “insipid”, it’s worth noting that a good Rotten Tomatoes score is far from a definitive barometre of a film’s quality.
The system of banding reviews into “fresh” (positive) or “rotten” (negative), and tallying the numbers accordingly, has been described as reductive.
Unexceptional but widely crowd-pleasing films often score highly, with many brilliant but divisive films rating much lower.
With these caveats in mind, here’s a breakdown of every film in the MCU, ranked from lowest to highest by their Rotten Tomatoes score.
All ratings are accurate to time of writing but subject to change as more reviews are added.
Eternals (2021) – 54 per cent
Thor: The Dark World (2013) – 66 per cent
The Incredible Hulk (2008) – 67 per cent
Iron Man 2 (2010) – 72 per cent
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) – 76 per cent
Thor (2011) – 77 per cent
Iron Man 3 (2013) – 79 per cent
Captain Marvel (2019) – 79 per cent
Black Widow (2021) – 79 per cent
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) – 80 per cent
Ant-Man (2015) – 83 per cent
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2 (2017) – 85 per cent
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – 85 per cent
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) – 87 per cent
Doctor Strange (2016) – 89 per cent
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) – 90 per cent
Captain America: Civil War (2016) – 90 per cent
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – 90 per cent
Avengers Assemble (2012) – 91 per cent
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – 92 per cent
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – 92 per cent
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) – 92 per cent
Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – 93 per cent
Iron Man (2008) – 94 per cent
Avengers: Endgame (2019) – 94 per cent
Black Panther (2018) – 96 per cent
