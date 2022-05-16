Netflix has shared an amusing callback to the 2020 film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga following this year’s Eurovision final.

The event saw the UK achieve its best result since 1998, with Sam Ryder’s “Space Man” ultimately finishing in second place.

One day after the event, the official Netflix account shared a still from the Eurovision comedy film, which starred Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

The image is taken from a scene which originally went viral a year ago after fans claimed that the film had “predicted” the UK’s 2021 Eurovision result.

In the clip, Russian competitor Alexander Lemtov (played by Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens) is heard discussing the UK’s entrant. “She’s quite good,” he says, “but everybody hates the UK, so zero points.”

When the UK did in fact recieve “nul points” last year, many Netflix viewers were quick to point to the film as a piece of amusing foreshadowing.

However, in light of the country’s sudden success this year, it appears that the meme is going to have to be retired.

On Twitter, the official Netflix account wrote: “RIP to this joke, 2020-2022.”

You can read The Independent’s full review of the 2022 Eurovision final here.