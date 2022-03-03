Evan Rachel Wood transforms into Madonna for Weird Al Yankovic film
‘Westworld’ star will play the pop icon opposite Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird Al
Evan Rachel Wood has given fans a first look at her role as Madonna in the forthcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will play comedy musician and cult hero Weird Al, who is known for his spoof versions of classic songs.
The movie, which is currently in production in Los Angeles, will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist, whose early hits included “Eat It” (a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”) and “Amish Paradise” (Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”).
Radcliffe stars alongside Wood, Julianne Nicholson, Toby Huss, and The Office star Rainn Wilson.
Wood took to Instagram on Wednesday (2 March) to share a first look at her role as the iconic pop star.
The photograph shows the actor in costume as the “Material Girl” singer, dressed in an outfit reminiscent of Madonna’s distinctive fashion in the Eighties.
Wood (previously Westworld, Kajilionnaire, and Frozen) is seen wearing black lace gloves, heavy blush, black eyeliner, and lots of jewellery.
“The secret’s out! I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel’s WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe.”
Weird Al parodied Madonna’s 1984 hit song “Like A Virgin” at her request. The spoof – titled “Like A Surgeon” – was released in 1986.
Many fans took to the comments to express their excitement over Wood’s forthcoming film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.
“This is amazing!” wrote one person. Another added that the casting “makes total sense”.
A release date for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is yet to be announced.
