Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Evan Rachel Wood says she turns Madonna into a ‘sociopath’ in Weird Al movie

‘Westworld’ star said she was directed to ‘be Madonna on a lot of cocaine’

Inga Parkel
Thursday 06 October 2022 15:28
Comments
WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story trailer

Evan Rachel Wood has teased her portrayal of Madonna in the forthcoming Roku biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, saying she turned the “genius” pop icon into a “sociopath”.

The Westworld actor stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe’s titular comedy musician and cult hero in the movie, which will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist.

Ahead of the film’s 4 November release, Wood spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her parodied version of the “Like a Virgin” singer.

“She’s very conniving and completely just using Weird Al, and everything she does is a pathological lie to get ahead in her career,” Wood explained.

“So it was basically taking the genius that is Madonna and turning her into a sociopath that ends up running a drug cartel.”

Recommended

“It has to be a little bit ridiculous. She has to slowly start flying off the tracks in the end.”

She also recalled: “Eric [Appel] directed me in one scene to be Madonna on a lot of cocaine” and added that she really “had to commit” to her transformation.

Evan Rachel Wood and Madonna

(Getty Images/ YouTube)

During a June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wood revealed that Madonna hadn’t been consulted about the film, joking that she was “a little scared” about how the Queen of Pop might react.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is scheduled to premiere on The Roku Channel on 4 November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in