Michelle Yeoh says Chinese film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ‘didn’t change anything’ for Asian representation in Hollywood
’The audience couldn’t relate to it,’ she said
Michelle Yeoh has said the groundbreaking film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon “didn’t change anything” for Asian visibility in cinema.
The actor is receiving huge acclaim for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has become a sleeper hit since it’s release in the US last month.
Speaking to The Independent, Yeoh, 59, acknowledged that she is now “suddenly known by the younger generation” due to the film’s success. “
They can relate to me suddenly and I think that’s a great achievement,” she said, adding: “I am very grateful that Everything Everywhere… is making a difference in their lives.”
Elsewhere in the interview, she reflected on the legacy of the hit 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (directed by Ang Lee).
Asked whether the film’s success led to meaningful change for Asian representation in Hollywood, Yeoh said it did not.
“Since it was a period piece, the audience couldn’t relate to it,” she said. “It’s a beautiful movie; it’s like watching poetry but it didn’t change things for us.”
Yeoh pointed out that although the film received 10 Oscar nominations and won four, no actor in the film received a single nod in the acting categories.
“Were we not participating? Are we invisible?” she asked.
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon became the the first ever foreign language movie to break $100m (£81,704,000) in the US.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is in cinemas now. Read The Independent’s review here.
