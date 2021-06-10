Ewan McGregor says going sober has given him ‘joy and happiness and peace’

Ewan McGregor has reflected on being addicted to alcohol and his 21 years of sobriety.

The actor is currently appearing in a Netflix series as American fashion designer Halston, who struggled with addiction. McGregor himself has been sober for more than two decades after being addicted to alcohol.

McGregor previously played a heroin addict in the 1996 filmTrainspotting, and in a new interview with Pedro Pascal in Variety, he said: “I didn’t realise I would end up with addiction problems myself then. I became sober in 2000. So now, when I’m looking at characters who are addicts, I look at it through a different lens of understanding it more. An everyday part of my life is being sober.”

He added: “But at the same time, it’s quite an important part because it’s given me such joy and happiness and peace in a way I didn’t have before I was sober. It’s interesting to do all those lines of coke and all those cigarettes and shots that Halston was doing and just being glad they weren’t real. Just being happy about that, but understanding it.”

Halston is currently airing on Netflix. It was given a three-star review by The Independent’s critic Kevin E G Perry, who wrote: “The show leaves us in no doubt of Halston’s genius, and the sequences in which we see him conjure sublime dresses out of simple fabric are often unexpectedly moving.

“Yet for all the sex and drugs that surrounds it, the story itself ends up feeling somewhat sanitised. Like one of its titular character’s own designs, Halston is clean, sleek and beautiful to look at – but you might find yourself wishing it was a little messier around the edges.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.