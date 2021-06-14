Ewan McGregor’s daughter, Clara, walked the red carpet 30 minutes after being bitten on the face by a dog.

The model was left with cuts on her nose and cheek, and went to hospital shortly after the incident on Sunday (13 May).

However, she was due to appear at an event promoting McGregor’s new film The Birthday Cake, which she produced, and powered through.

“When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet,” she wrote on Instagram.

She then shared a photo of her time in the emergency room as well as another image of her posing away on the red carpet later that evening.

Poking fun at the attack, she told her followers that her makeup had been provided by “dog teeth”.

Clara McGregor smiles away despite suffering injuries from a dog bite (Instagram)

The Birthday Cake is released in cinemas and on video on demand on 18 June.

Obi-Wan Kenobi actor McGregor stars in the film alongside Val Kilmer, Luis Guzmán and Sopranos actor Lorraine Bracco.