Ewan McGregor revealed that even he sometimes can’t resist waving his hand at automated sliding doors the way his most iconic character would.

McGregor is returning as the Star Wars Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the eponymous new Disney+ series, his first time playing the character since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote the show, McGregor was asked if he had ever tried to use his Jedi powers outside the films, to which he responded: “I do it with doors!

“I like to do that with automatic doors just for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolley out.”

The actor added that the behaviour was “always for his own [amusement]”, stating that it makes him “laugh”.

“Occasionally I’ve been caught doing that, and that’s kind of embarrassing,” he continued.

“It’s difficult not to do it, isn’t it? It’s fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful.”

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Star Wars' (Disney)

Sadly, McGregor noted that his Jedi abilities were not a hit with his children: "My kids are totally impervious to the whole Jedi mind trick. They don't care. It doesn't work on them."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is released on 25 May on Disney Plus.