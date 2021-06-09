Fans have shared their excitement over the first trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Jessica Chastain stars as the titular televangelist in the upcoming biopic, while Andrew Garfield portrays her husband Jim Bakker.

The first trailer was unveiled on Wednesday, giving viewers a glimpse into what they can expect when the film is released in September 2021.

Shortly after the clip’s release, some predicted that Chastain’s performance as Faye was sure to attract Oscar buzz come awards season.

“Just send the Oscar to Jessica Chastain NOW. Why wait?” one person wrote.

“Jessica Chastain better get her Oscar as Tammy Faye in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye!” someone else tweeted.

Another Twitter user shared a series of screenshots of Chastain as Faye in the trailer, writing: “Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye is my Oscar hope for this year.”

“Chastain's transformation into Tammy Faye is mind-blowing,” another person shared.

Chastain has been nominated for two Academy Awards over the course of her career: one in 2012 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Help, and one in 2013 in the Best Actress category for her performance in Zero Dark Thirty.