The Hawaii couple who were granted a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller over harassment and theft claims have dropped their petition.

A judge dismissed the restraining order case against Miller on Monday (11 April) based on the couple’s request.

The couple’s attorney William Dean declined comment on Tuesday on why his clients no longer want to pursue the petition against Miller.

The Independent has reached out to Miller’s representatives for comment.

According to the couple’s original complaint filed on 28 March, the Justice League actor “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your s*** wife’.”

The alleged victims also accused Miller, who had reportedly been staying at their hostel in Hilo, of stealing their personal belongings.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Hawaii police department after Miller’s arrest on 28 March, officers determined that the 29-year-old “began yelling obscenities” and disrupting patrons at a karaoke bar in Hilo.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” the police said at the time, adding: “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Miller was released a day later, after posting £384 ($500) bail, when the couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against the actor.

On 31 March, a judge granted the couple’s temporary restraining order petition, saying it was needed to prevent future harassment and had set a hearing date for Wednesday (13 April).

It’s currently unclear if that hearing will proceed, now that the case against Miller has been dismissed.

A judge on Tuesday also granted a request by Miller’s lawyer to postpone a hearing on a separate case involving an alleged traffic violation in Hilo until April 26.

Francis Alcain told the judge that Miller and a team of prosecutors were engaged in “pre-negotiations” for an agreement on both cases.

A hearing for the arrest cast has also been set for 26 April.

Revealing details of the traffic violation, Hawaii Police Department assistant chief Kenneth Quiocho on Tuesday said police responded to a dispute in downtown Hilo on 19 March where Miller was allegedly “uncooperative”.

Quiocho said Miller “refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct the sidewalk,” adding that he was cited for obstructing a highway.

Additional reporting by agencies