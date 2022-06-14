A court has been unable to locate Ezra Miller who was recently accused of using violence to “hold sway” over 18-year-old environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, according to a report citing comments by the activist’s father.

Last week, Iron Eyes’ parents petitioned the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court to step in and issue a protective order against Miller.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the parents alleged: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The LA Times interviewed Iron Eyes’s father Chase Iron Eyes about the protective order on phone. He claimed he and the court “have no idea of knowing where Tokata and Ezra are to gain help from other jurisdictions” to serve or enforce the order.

The report also used the term “grooming” to describe the relationship.

The parents claimed The Flash actor, who was 23 at the time, met Iron Eyes at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when they were 12.

Tokata’s parents also said Miller flew Iron Eyes to London in 2017 to visit the studio where their film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was shot and claimed Tokata was 14 and Ezra was 25 at the time of this trip.

The parents said Miller supplied Iron Eyes with alcohol, marijuana and LSD during their friendship.

An unverified Instagram account, supposedly belonging to Iron Eyes, addressed the situation (Tokatawin/Instagram)

The court, however, hasn’t been able to “locate or serve” Miller the legal papers, said a copy of the petition accessed by the LA Times.

The parents said they went to pick up Iron Eyes from Miller’s Vermont home in January 2022 and upon arrival, found their child bruised and without a car, driver’s licence, keys or bank card.

Shortly after bringing them home, Iron Eyes’ parents said they fled to New York city to reunite with Miller, from where the two travelled to Vermont, Hawaii and Los Angeles.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The parents further claimed Miller influenced Iron Eyes’ decision to come out as non-binary transgender, despite the fact that they had previously identified as queer, gay and non-binary.

On Monday (6 June), an unverified Instagram account, supposedly belonging to Iron Eyes, addressed the situation writing: “I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise.

“I dropped out of Bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief.”

The account concluded: “My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.”

The Independent has reached out to Miller’s representatives for comment.

Miller has been arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, once at a karaoke bar for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment and the other time for allegedly assaulting a woman with a chair, leaving her with a half-inch injury to her head.