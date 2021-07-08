Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious 9 gets India release date

Vin Diesel and John Cena’s much-awaited film Fast & Furious 9 will be released in India on 5 August in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.

The action-adventure was originally intended for release last May and teased at the 2020 Super Bowl, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The film had its world premiere in South Korea on 19 May after which it hit theatres across the globe on 25 June.

The movie is a follow-up to 2017’s Fast & Furious 8 and is directed by Justin Lin.

The cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Cardi B, Paul Walker, and Jordana Brewster among others.

The official synopsis of the film states: “Vin Diesel’s [character] Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most.”

“His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena),” it reads.

Ever since the movie came out, it has become the highest-grossing release since the pandemic. It broke the previous record held by John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II, which amassed domestic takings of $48.3m (£34.6m) compared with F9’s $70m (£50m).

Diesel, speaking from the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), told Variety: “I think what feels best is just the idea that people are returning to the theatrical experience. It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’”

The actor, who has played Dom Toretto since 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, praised Universal for pushing forward with a cinema release as opposed to putting it on a subscription service.

“You can’t fault another studio for wanting to stream a movie, but the ones like Universal are bold enough to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to support the theatrical release’. I take my hat off to them,” he said.