Vin Diesel has said that he wants the final Fast & Furious film to be “the best movie ever made”.

The actor was speaking ahead of this week’s release of F9, the ninth main instalment in the popular action franchise.

A tenth Fast & Furious film is already in production, which will be split over two parts and will be the final entry in the main series.

Speaking to Unilad, Diesel spoke about the franchise’s ascendance. “I feel so grateful and so blessed,” he said. “At the same time, so inspired to attempt to make the best movie that’s ever been made as the finale, the two-part finale.”

In the interview, Diesel also discussed the ending of Furious 7, which featured a touching tribute to late co-star Paul Walker.

“It might be the best moment in cinematic history,” said the actor. “Not just in my career but in cinematic history.

“Men around the world were allowed to – everyone was able to cry – but men around the planet, for the first time in history, were able to cry together.”

F9 is out in cinemas in the UK on Thursday, 24 June 2021.