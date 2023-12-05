Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix subscribers have been left disgusted by an “incestuous” kiss scene in new film Family Switch.

The Christmas body-swap film, which stars Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, was released on the streaming service on Friday (1 December), and is currently its most-watched title.

In the film, directed by McG, a rare planetary alignment causes four family members to switch bodies, with a married couple becoming their two children.

The comedy follows the family members as they get to grips with their new situations as they attempt to work out a way to switch back again.

One scene, though, is causing outrage among Netflix users. It sees the two kids, in their parents’ bodies, forced to kiss at a gathering in front of their mum’s friends.

When the daughter, in her mother’s body, enters the room to ask for a chat with her brother, in his father’s body, one of their mother’s friends tells them “that couples need a minimum of 12 kisses a day just to sustain a relationship”.

Detecting that there is no chemistry between the pair, another friend chimes in: “Why don’t you guys give a kiss?”

The brother and sister then awkwardly stand in front of their parents’ friends, with the aggrieved sister, in her mother’s body, whispering to her brother: “I think we have to kiss.”

Their parents’ friends, not knowing about the body switch, then start chanting the word “kiss”, with the sister stating: “You have to do it. We don’t have a choice here. Just be a man. Do it fast.”

The pair, fighting back their disgust, then proceed to kiss each other on the lips.

Ed Helms and Jennifer Garner in Netflix movie ‘Family Switch’ (Netflix)

Film journalist Courtney Howard wrote on X/Twitter: “Family Switch marks a real low point body-swap comedies as it steals from all others before it without compunction. But you can thank your lucky stars they don’t go for the lowest hanging fruit: incest jokes. Just kidding. Those are there. I had you.”

“I’m watching that new movie called Family Switch and oh my lord the sudden incest is smth that was so unexpected and unnecessary...” another viewer wrote.

An additional person who watched the film said: “The random incest in Family Switch caught me so off guard,” with another complaining: “Netflix’s movie Family Switch has implied incest. How did that advance the plot? And why would you put this in a holiday movie marketed as family friendly?

Family Switch is available to stream on Netflix now.