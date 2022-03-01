The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released – but fans aren’t entirely happy with what they’ve seen.

The third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, Secrets of Dumbledore stars Jude Law as the title character and Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp.

A duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald has long been teased within the world of Harry Potter, and the new trailer gives a brief first look at the two facing off.

However, many fans on social media have complained about the look of the fight, with Law and Mikkelsen seemingly battling in front of a grey-washed CGI backdrop.

Many described the footage as appearing “dull” and “bland”, with a few widely circulated screenshots from the trailer drawing criticism towards the scene’s cinematography.

“Imagine building up to this for twenty years, the biggest duel in these magic dudes’ history, and it just looks like grey vomit,” wrote one person.

“How do you make a wizard fight with Mads Mikkelson look stupid and bad?” asked another.

“I usually don’t complain about colour grading, but this looks TERRIBLE,” commented someone else. “Especially with the context of how important this fight is supposed to be.”

“Owns that [JK Rowling has] built up this duel in the lore for a literal twenty-five years and when it’s finally brought to life it’s two tired men in suitcoats against a concrete-grey background,” joked another viewer.

The film is set to be released in cinemas on 15 April.