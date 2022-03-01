‘Looks like grey vomit’: Fantastic Beasts fans unimpressed by Dumbledore-Grindelwald showdown in new trailer
‘I usually don’t complain about colour grading, but this looks TERRIBLE,’ wrote one person
The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been released – but fans aren’t entirely happy with what they’ve seen.
The third entry in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, Secrets of Dumbledore stars Jude Law as the title character and Mads Mikkelsen as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp.
A duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald has long been teased within the world of Harry Potter, and the new trailer gives a brief first look at the two facing off.
However, many fans on social media have complained about the look of the fight, with Law and Mikkelsen seemingly battling in front of a grey-washed CGI backdrop.
Many described the footage as appearing “dull” and “bland”, with a few widely circulated screenshots from the trailer drawing criticism towards the scene’s cinematography.
“Imagine building up to this for twenty years, the biggest duel in these magic dudes’ history, and it just looks like grey vomit,” wrote one person.
“How do you make a wizard fight with Mads Mikkelson look stupid and bad?” asked another.
“I usually don’t complain about colour grading, but this looks TERRIBLE,” commented someone else. “Especially with the context of how important this fight is supposed to be.”
“Owns that [JK Rowling has] built up this duel in the lore for a literal twenty-five years and when it’s finally brought to life it’s two tired men in suitcoats against a concrete-grey background,” joked another viewer.
The film is set to be released in cinemas on 15 April.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies