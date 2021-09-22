Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has a confirmed release date

The newly titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released in cinemas on 15 April 2022.

The previously untitled film was originally set for release three months later, before being moved up from July.

The film will also see Mads Mikkelsen take over the villainous role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp after the later lost a domestic abuse-related libel lawsuit in the UK.

Although Mikkelsen is an addition to the cast, familiar faces Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler all return for the third installment.

The plot of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will follow the future Hogwarts headmaster enlist Redmayne’s Newt Scamander to lead a team on a mission to face off against Grindelwald and his increasingly strong army of followers.

Like the first two movies, David Yates will direct The Secrets of Dumbledore with JK Rowling penning the screenplay.

The production for The Secrets of Dumbledore was previously shut down after a member of the crew tested positive for Covid.

Filming was originally supposed to start in March 2020 but was pushed back several times because of the ongoing pandemic.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third in a planned series of five movies.