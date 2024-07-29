Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby stun fans with their chemistry

Stars ‘couldn’t stop looking at each other’ during interviews

Maira Butt
Monday 29 July 2024 08:56
Comments
Close
Fantastic Four - Trailer

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal have been leaving fans hot under the collar with their chemistry while promoting their forthcoming Fantastic Four film at Comic-Con.

It was confirmed in February that Pascal, 49, would star as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic in the Marvel reboot alongside Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman,The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

As they promoted the new movie, due to be released in 2025, fans noticed that the pair “couldn’t stop staring at each other” as they took part in interviews with a number of publications including the Associated Press and the Hollywood Reporter.

While preparing for the role, it seems the pair have become close friends, and could be seen holding hands and putting their arms around each other’s waists as they posed for photos.

“Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal literally cannot stop looking at each other like this,” wrote one fan.

As Kirby stared intently at Pascal while he answered questions, another commented, “I can hear ever single thought Vanessa Kirby is having about Pedro Pascal in this video. Girl, get it together.”

In another clip, the pair kept complimenting each other on how good they looked in their respective Fantastic Four costumes, with Kirby saying she finds Pascal “sexy”. To this, Pascal can be heard giggling.

Pair play the leads in the forthcoming Marvel movie
Pair play the leads in the forthcoming Marvel movie (Getty Images for Disney)

“Is she making him nervous?” asked one viewer. “This answer is a mess and he’s clutching himself so cute.”

However, not everyone was convinced.

“They’re just acting,” wrote one sceptic. “This is probably just chemistry work and to be honest it’s giving I think they’ll make a good couple in the film”.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

Another added, “Lol peeps. That’s called being in character. For selling the FF4 chemistry those two are the leads. Off and on screen they need to make the audience believe.”

The Fantastic Four film, which will be subtitled First Steps, was originally slated for release on 2 May, 2025, but that has since been updated, and the movie is now scheduled to premiere on 25 July, 2025.

The cast were in attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con to promote their new film
The cast were in attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con to promote their new film (Getty Images for Disney)

Based on characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, the first movie version followed a group of scientists who develop superhero qualities after they’re exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm. It starred Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans as the leading quartet.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in