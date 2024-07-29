Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby stun fans with their chemistry

Support truly

Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal have been leaving fans hot under the collar with their chemistry while promoting their forthcoming Fantastic Four film at Comic-Con.

It was confirmed in February that Pascal, 49, would star as Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic in the Marvel reboot alongside Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman,The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

As they promoted the new movie, due to be released in 2025, fans noticed that the pair “couldn’t stop staring at each other” as they took part in interviews with a number of publications including the Associated Press and the Hollywood Reporter.

While preparing for the role, it seems the pair have become close friends, and could be seen holding hands and putting their arms around each other’s waists as they posed for photos.

“Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal literally cannot stop looking at each other like this,” wrote one fan.

As Kirby stared intently at Pascal while he answered questions, another commented, “I can hear ever single thought Vanessa Kirby is having about Pedro Pascal in this video. Girl, get it together.”

In another clip, the pair kept complimenting each other on how good they looked in their respective Fantastic Four costumes, with Kirby saying she finds Pascal “sexy”. To this, Pascal can be heard giggling.

Pair play the leads in the forthcoming Marvel movie ( Getty Images for Disney )

“Is she making him nervous?” asked one viewer. “This answer is a mess and he’s clutching himself so cute.”

However, not everyone was convinced.

“They’re just acting,” wrote one sceptic. “This is probably just chemistry work and to be honest it’s giving I think they’ll make a good couple in the film”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Another added, “Lol peeps. That’s called being in character. For selling the FF4 chemistry those two are the leads. Off and on screen they need to make the audience believe.”

The Fantastic Four film, which will be subtitled First Steps, was originally slated for release on 2 May, 2025, but that has since been updated, and the movie is now scheduled to premiere on 25 July, 2025.

The cast were in attendance at the San Diego Comic-Con to promote their new film ( Getty Images for Disney )

Based on characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, the first movie version followed a group of scientists who develop superhero qualities after they’re exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm. It starred Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis, Jessica Alba and Chris Evans as the leading quartet.