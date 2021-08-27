Fans of the Fast & Furious franchise have speculated that Vin Diesel just revealed the title of the next entry on social media.

The popular action saga has avoided using a consistent naming format for the existing nine films, with examples being 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and last year’s F9.

It has long been known that the franchise would return for a final storyline, to be split over two films, though the name of the 10th Fast & Furious film has been kept under wraps so far.

However, in a post shared to Instagram, franchise star Diesel seemed to coyly allude to the forthcoming action sequel.

The post consisted of a picture of Diesel’s son with the phrase “FX” shaved into his hair.

Alongside this, the actor wrote: “That excitement is real... the emotions strong. Haha. Hope, somehow perseveres in this multi generational saga. 10... the final chapter. A divine number, 10 means a return to unity, the fusion between being and non-being. The number 10 denotes the completion of a cycle.

“So proud of Universal, the incredible team of talent we are blessed to have on this journey. Grateful for it all and most importantly for all of you.”

Fans have suggested that “FX” could in fact be the title of the next film, with “X” being the roman numeral for “10”.

“They’re calling Fast and Furious 10...FX. Gnight,” wrote one fan.

“Omg Fast and Furious 10 is actually gonna be called FX this is how I win!!!!!!” wrote another.

The film is currently set to be released on 7 April, 2023.