TikTok users are creating a crowdsourced Fast & Furious musical

A number of TikTok creators are writing an unofficial musical based on the the Fast and Furious films – despite having never watched them.

The unlikely projects follows the success of a musical version of Pixar’s Ratatouille last year.

Crowdsourced from a number of different artists and creators, the Ratatouille musical was assembled and briefly staged on Broadway for a single night’s run, with well-known stars performing.

Now, a selection of musicians, composers, production designers and choreographers have collaborated on a tongue-in-cheek musical tribute to Fast and Furious.

The project was initiated by TikTok user Rocky Paterra, who became a meme with his song “Accountant”.

According to Rolling Stone, Paterra was inspired to parody the Fast and Furious franchise in song after Vin Diesel told The Kelly Clarkson Show he was “dying” to do a musical adaptation of the high-octane action franchise.

Pattera told the publication he had never seen the film itself: “I know Paul Walker was a big part of it and the Rock joined later on. That truly is the extent of it. I have no idea anything that happens in these movies.”

His original parody video, released on 1 July, garnered 2.6m views, prompting two follow-ups from Paterra himself.

Other TikTok users then became involved, submitting their own contributions to the Fast and Furious musical, even devising a playbill and some dance routines.

The most recent Fast and Furious film, F9, is out in cinemas now.