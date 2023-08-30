Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first trailer for Michael Mann’s Ferrari has been released, giving fans an early glimpse of Adam Driver as the pioneering motoring entrepreneur.

Set in the summer of 1957, the film will tell the story of ex-Formula 1 racing star Enzo Ferrari (Driver) as he and his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz) reach a turning point in their lives, following a series of personal and professional challenges.

The action culminates in Enzo’s “roll of the dice” on one race: the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

On Wednesday (30 August), the initial trailer was released online, showing Cruz and Driver as the Ferraris.

As Enzo Ferrari, who would have been in his late 50s at the time, Driver, 39, is seen in makeup and with greying hair.

Though little dialogue is heard in the short teaser clip, Driver delivers one line as the Italian motorist: “If you get into one of my cars, you get in to win.”

Shailene Woodley also appears in the film, alongside Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell and Patrick Dempsey.

Fans have wasted no time sharing their thoughts on the trailer, with many picking up on this being Driver’s second time using an Italian accent on screen, following 2021’s House of Gucci.

After complimenting the concept of the trailer, one viewer wrote on Twitter/X: “Did we need another movie with Adam Driver speaking with a fake Italian accent?

“‘How many renowned Italians will Adam Driver play challenge’ begins!” wrote another.

“HOLY S*** BRO THIS IS GONNA BE THE BEST MOVIE OF THE YEAR IT LOOKS SO GOODDDDD,” declared another fan, adding: “Literal chills rn, Adam Driver is gonna smash this role.”

Adam Driver in Ferrari (Neon / YouTube)

Others claimed that the trailer represented a positive sign for the state of the film industry, with one Twitter/X user posting: “Cinema is healing day by day.”

Ferrari is based on the 1991 biography Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by motorsport journalist Brock Yates.

Director Mann has been exploring making a film based on Enzo Ferrari’s life for many years, beginning as early as 2000 through conversations with the late filmmaker Sydney Pollack.

Both Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman were previously slated to play the protagonist, but Driver had taken over the role by February 2022.

Principal photography took place last August, followed by filming throughout October 2022.

Ferrari will be released in selected US cinemas and on streaming services in December.