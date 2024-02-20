Watch live: Martin Scorsese receives Berlin Film Festival’s honorary Golden Bear

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Martin Scorsese speaks after receiving Berlin Film Festival’s honorary Golden Bear award on Tuesday, 20 February.

The Oscar-winning director will be recognised for his lifetime achievements in film.

In a statement, the Berlinale described Scorsese as one of the “most influential filmmakers in the world of cinema.”

“Many of his works have written film history and the versatility of his oeuvre is unique,” the organisation added.

It comes after Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was voted the best film of last year by the US film association National Board of Review.

The crime drama, starring Lily Gladstone, Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Scorsese was recognised in the Oscars’ best director category for the tenth time, making him the most nominated living filmmaker.