Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Martin Scorsese receives Berlin Film Festival’s honorary Golden Bear

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 20 February 2024 15:47
Comments
Close

Watch live as Martin Scorsese speaks after receiving Berlin Film Festival’s honorary Golden Bear award on Tuesday, 20 February.

The Oscar-winning director will be recognised for his lifetime achievements in film.

In a statement, the Berlinale described Scorsese as one of the “most influential filmmakers in the world of cinema.”

“Many of his works have written film history and the versatility of his oeuvre is unique,” the organisation added.

It comes after Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, was voted the best film of last year by the US film association National Board of Review.

The crime drama, starring Lily Gladstone, Robert de Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Scorsese was recognised in the Oscars’ best director category for the tenth time, making him the most nominated living filmmaker.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in