Viewers of Demi Moore’s new body horror film cannot agree on one thing – which may change the whole meaning of the film.

Receiving a theatrical release in September, The Substance has sparked walkouts in cinemas across the world due to the severity and nature of its gore.

Those uncomfortable moments of body horror, however, are central to the film’s premise. Moore, 61, plays Elisabeth Sparkle – a former Oscar-winner and host of an aerobics TV show whose star is rapidly fading with every year she gets older.

Desperate to be younger, Elisabeth injects herself with a mysterious medicine called The Substance, which promises to create a “younger, more beautiful, more perfect” version of its user.

*SPOILERS FOLLOW – YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED*

After taking The Substance, a younger version of Elisabeth named Sue (played by Margaret Qualley) emerges from a cut in her back. As Elisabeth lays unconscious, Sue ventures out into the world where she parties and begins a successful career as Elisabeth’s replacement on the aerobics TV show.

The instructions of The Substance demand that the user and their younger form must switch places every seven days. While one lives out in the world, the other is unconscious in a coma-like state for the duration of that time – only waking up once the “switch” is complete and the other self is asleep.

Trouble unfolds, however, when Sue, infatuated with her new life, begins to go beyond her allotted seven days – causing the rapid physical deterioration of Elisabeth who must decide whether to continue using The Substance.

open image in gallery ‘The Substance’ is causing mass cinema walkouts ( Mubi )

For those who managed to stay seated through the film, one plot point has caused some disagreement with many people arguing that it could be a glaring plot hole in director Coralie Fargeat’s story.

Viewers cannot agree on whether Elisabeth retains Sue’s memories when she wakes up.

In a movie thread on Reddit, one person pointed out the fact that Elisabeth appears not to recall any of Sue’s adventures, making it hard to believe that she would continue to use The Substance given the increasing dangers, since she does not seem to reap any of the benefits that Sue is.

“It makes the plot motivations in the story harder to follow or believe, why would she give away her (half of) life to another part of herself when she has no shown connection, except a couple subtle and unintelligible moments, to the experience the other half gets to live, she doesn’t even really get to vicariously live through that half of herself,” one person wrote on the forum.

Others have agreed, citing Elisabeth’s apparent shock at seeing Sue appear on a talk-show when she sees the segment playing on the TV.

open image in gallery ( Mubi )

Several people on the thread, however, have argued otherwise, theorising that since Elisabeth and Sue share one consciousness, they do experience all the same things – but perhaps in different ways.

Viewed this way, it would make more sense that Elisabeth continues using The Substance despite the physical ramifications – because she is able to vicariously experience the joy that Sue feels.

The question has spurred a lively debate on the internet, with several people chiming in with their thoughts as to whether Sue and Elisabeth experience the same feelings.

Regardless of who is right, The Substance has certainly caused a stir among film fans who were left shaken by the scenes of extreme body horror.

The Independent previously called The Substance “a body horror that goes places even body horror aficionados will be shocked by”.