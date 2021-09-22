Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies aged 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the pioneering director behind Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, has died. He was 89.

The father of actor and director Mario Van Peebles, it was revealed that Melvin died on Tuesday (21 September) at his home in Manhattan.

His family announced the death in a statement alongside The Criterion Collection and Janus Films.

The statement read: “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.

“His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend with a 50th anniversary screening of his landmark film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song; a Criterion Collection box set, Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, next week; and a revival of his play Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, slated for a return to Broadway next year.”

Known as “The Godfather of Black cinema”, Peebles also wrote several books, plays and recorded several albums.

In a statement released earlier today, his son Mario said: “Dad knew that Black images matter. If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth?

“We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the coloniser’s mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people.”

His father was best known for the film, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song!, one of the most influential movies of its time.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow