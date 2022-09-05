Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh said that it’s “inspiring” to “see a woman push back and say ‘no’, on and off camera”.

The actor made the comment while appearing on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her new film Don’t Worry Darling.

Directed by Booksmart’s Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling stars Pugh alongside Harry Styles. The film has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.

Wilde was asked about the rumours at a press conference earlier in the day. “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead,” she responded. “She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”

The filmmaker previously said that the feud is nothing but “invented clickbait”, while Pugh has not commented on the rumours.

While appearing on the red carpet on Monday (5 September) evening, Pugh was asked by an Italian journalist about what she found “inspiring” in the film.

“I think it’s very very inspiring to see a woman push back and say ‘no’, and question everything” she replied. “It’s very exciting to see a woman do that on and off camera.”

Asked when she “says ‘no’” off camera, Pugh jokingly responded: “When do I say ‘no’? When someone says I can’t have cake.”

The cast of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ at Venice Film Festival (Invision)

Early reviews of Don’t Worry Darling have seen critics be left unenthused by the film, with Pugh’s performance nonetheless singled out for praise.

In a three-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab writes: “This isn’t the disaster that some predicted – but it is a messy, convoluted affair with some very contrived plotting. Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack. To be fair, he is playing a very dull character, a kind of Stepford husband.”

Other critics have also heaped criticism on Styles’s performance.

For a timeline of all the behind-the-scenes controversies to have plagued Don’t Worry Darling, click here.

Don’t Worry Darling will be released in UK cinemas on 23 September.