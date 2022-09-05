Florence Pugh skips Don’t Worry Darling press conference in Venice
News comes amid rumours of a feud between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde
Florence Pugh will not be attending theDon’t Worry Darling press conference at the Venice International Film Festival.
The psychological thriller, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and sees Pugh star opposite Harry Styles, premieres at Venice on Monday (5 September).
The cast will be taking part in a press conference with Wilde, although Pugh will not be attending.
Variety confirmed that this is because the actor’s flight arrives into Venice after the press conference is due to take place. Pugh will, however, walk the red carpet for the event.
The news comes amid rumours of a feud between Pugh and her director, Wilde.
The reports intensified August after Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.
However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video he says he received from Wilde, which shows the director asking him not to quit the project.
Alluding to tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde says that LaBeouf leaving “might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo”.
Wilde has said that the feud is nothing but “invented clickbait”, while Pugh has not commented on or refuted the rumours.
Last week, Wilde heaped praise on the “ferociously talented” actor in a new interview.
You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.
Don’t Worry Darling is released in cinemas on Friday 23 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies