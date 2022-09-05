Jump to content
Florence Pugh skips Don’t Worry Darling press conference in Venice

News comes amid rumours of a feud between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde

Isobel Lewis
Monday 05 September 2022 08:55
Don't Worry Darling trailer

Florence Pugh will not be attending theDon’t Worry Darling press conference at the Venice International Film Festival.

The psychological thriller, which is directed by Olivia Wilde and sees Pugh star opposite Harry Styles, premieres at Venice on Monday (5 September).

The cast will be taking part in a press conference with Wilde, although Pugh will not be attending.

Variety confirmed that this is because the actor’s flight arrives into Venice after the press conference is due to take place. Pugh will, however, walk the red carpet for the event.

The news comes amid rumours of a feud between Pugh and her director, Wilde.

The reports intensified August after Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video he says he received from Wilde, which shows the director asking him not to quit the project.

Alluding to tension between LaBeouf and Pugh in the video, Wilde says that LaBeouf leaving “might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo”.

Pugh stars in the film opposite Harry Styles

(Getty Images)

Wilde has said that the feud is nothing but “invented clickbait”, while Pugh has not commented on or refuted the rumours.

Last week, Wilde heaped praise on the “ferociously talented” actor in a new interview.

You can read a full timeline of all the behind-the-scenes drama from Don’t Worry Darling here.

Don’t Worry Darling is released in cinemas on Friday 23 September.

