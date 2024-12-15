Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Florence Pugh has revealed the intense technique she used to get into the mindset of someone lured into a Swedish death cult in the 2019 horror film Midsommar.

In the film, directed by Hereditary’s Ari Aster, Pugh starred as a traumatised psychology student called Dani, who goes on a trip to Sweden to attend a midsummer festival, which quickly turns sinister.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a new interview, Pugh, 28, said that to get into the right mood for the movie (in which she had to scream and cry a lot), she “imagined family members in coffins, going to an open casket funeral for my siblings”.

She added: “I was hyperventilating”.

Pugh also said that, over the years, she has “had to figure out how to not utterly destroy myself” by going too deeply into roles.

Last year, Pugh admitted on the Off Menu podcast that she struggled to shake the character off and even felt guilty for leaving her behind.

“When I did it, I was so wrapped up in her,” Pugh said. “I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before and I would put myself in really s*** situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things.”

She continued: “Because each day the content would be getting more weird and harder to do, I was putting things in my head that were getting worse and more bleak.

“I think by the end I definitely abused my own self in order to get that performance.”

Pugh in a typically intense scene in ‘Midsommar’ ( A24 )

In a four-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey called Midsommar “one of the year’s strangest, most distressing, and most memorable films”.

Elsewhere in her new interview, Pugh discussed the world’s obsession with female celebrities’ bodies.

“I’m proud I’ve stuck by myself and look the way I look,” she said. “I’m really interested in people who are still angry with me for not losing more weight, or who just hate my nose ring. I am not going to be able to just change the way that things are – but I can certainly help young women coming into this industry by making conversations happen where they weren’t before.”