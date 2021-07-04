Florence Pugh has addressed the criticism of her relationship with Zach Braff.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 25-year-old opened up about the backlash she received after sharing a photo of herself and Braff together on Instagram earlier this year.

Many people voiced their disapproval at the relationship, citing the 21-year age gap between Pugh and Braff, who is 46 years old.

The couple received a barrage of abuse from social media trolls.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s*** on it,” she said. “That’s so not my nature – to go and bully for the sake of bullying.”

Pugh, who came to prominence following her lead role in the indie drama Lady Macbeth in 2017, added: “It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things.

“They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me.”

Speaking about the negative reaction her relationship has received from some fans, Pugh replied: “I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected.”

Asked whether she thinks people expect her to be with someone such as her Little Women co-star Timothée Chalamet, the Oxford-born actor said: “Exactly. Exactly. But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

Pugh has previously opened up about the backlash to her relationship, stating “people have no right to educate me on my private life”.

The couple currently live together in Los Angeles, California.