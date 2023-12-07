Jump to content

Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, Keisha Nash-Whitaker, dies aged 51

Pair were married for 22 years before they divorced in 2018

Inga Parkel
Thursday 07 December 2023 22:07
Comments
Actor Keisha Nash-Whitaker, the ex-wife of The Last King of Scotland star Forest Whitaker, has died. She was 51.

The pair were married for 20 years from 1996 to 2018. They shared three children: Autumn, 32, Sonnet, 27, and True, 25.

Their youngest daughter, True, shared the news of her mother’s death on Instagram early Thursday morning (7 December), writing: “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond.

“The most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

The Independent has approached Whitaker’s representative for comment.

The former couple met on set of Whitaker’s 1994 action thriller Blown Away. Although, Nash-Whitaker said that before they had met, she had seen him in 1991’s crime-comedy A Rage in Harlem.

“Right away, I thought Forest had a gentle soul and a nice spirit,” she said of the 62-year-old The Butler actor in a 2020 interview with Essence.

Nash-Whitaker and Whitaker got married in 1996 in Jamaica.

More to follow

