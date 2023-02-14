Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Forrest Gump’s famous box of chocolates from 1994 has sold for over £20,000 at auction.

The legendary box of confectionary, which were used as Forrest’s (Tom Hanks) prop on the set of the film were sold for Valentine’s day.

The box from the film was synonymous with the words the character’s mother would say to him as a child: “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.”

The signed box was sold to Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, an American company which collects rare and bizarre artefacts, for $25,000 (£20,500).

The company also recently bought a handwritten address book owned by The Beatles’ former manager Brian Epstein, containing old contact details of the band members, as well as Mick Jagger.

Instead of being filled with chocolates, the box actually contains four ounces of sand, which was added to stop it falling off Tom Hanks lap during filming. The sold treasure is also signed by Hanks.

Forrest Gump follows the story of the life of Gump and his childhood friend and love interest.

The 1994 film went on to win six Academy Awards in 1995 including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks.

It also grossed a record-breaking 678 million dollars (£558 million) worldwide during its initial theatrical run.

Last month, Hanks expressed his thoughts on the films which he believes haven’t got enough praise.

(Getty )

The actor has been a regular in Hollywood movies since the late 1980s, with roles in high-profile films such as Big, Toy Story, Saving Private Ryan and Catch Me If You Can.

But Hanks thinks 2002 gangster film Road to Perdition was one of his best, and told an interviewer that he believes it doesn’t get discussed enough.

”For one reason or another, no one references Road to Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through,” he said on the ReelBlend podcast.

Additional Reporting by PA News.