Francis Ford Coppola seen kissing Megalopolis extras in newly surfaced footage

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

New footage showing Francis Ford Coppola kissing Megalopolis extras has surfaced months after he was accused of inappropriate on-set behavior.

Two videos, reportedly taken by a crewmember and published by Variety, show the famed director roaming around a dance floor as he hugs and kisses female extras.

The Independent has contacted Coppola’s representative for comment about the video footage.

According to Variety, the videos were taken during the filming of the movie’s bacchanalian nightclub scene and appear to corroborate previous accusations made against Coppola, 85.

In May, the day before Megalopolis had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, The Guardian published a report alleging “chaotic behavior” on the set, including Coppola reportedly “pulling women to sit on his lap” and “trying to kiss some of the topless and scantily-clad female extras.”

Coppola denied the allegations at the time, telling The New York Times in an interview: “I’m not touchy-feely. I’m too shy.”

“My mother told me that if you make an advance toward a woman, it means you disrespect her, and the girls I had crushes on, I certainly didn’t disrespect them,” he said.

Francis Ford Coppola was accused of inappropriate on-set behavior during production on ‘Megalopolis’ ( 2024 Invision )

According to sources who spoke to Variety, Coppola displayed unprofessional behavior on the set of his self-funded magnum opus, which reportedly cost him around $120m to make.

One source, who is said to have been on set during the nightclub scene, estimated that between 150 to 200 crewmembers and background actors were present. The source alleges that while directing, Coppola would often jump up to hug and kiss several of the female extras.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’ve worked with really important directors and that behavior is uncommon – the most I’ve ever seen any director do is say something like, ‘high energy, guys,’” the source told the outlet. “I’ve never seen anyone on set, and this extends to a camera operator, so much as touch an actor.”

The source claimed that after several takes, Coppola eventually announced over a microphone: “Sorry, if I come up to you and kiss you. Just know it’s solely for my pleasure.”

In a statement responding to The Guardian report, Megalopolis executive producer Darren Demetre said: “I was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.

“Francis successfully produced and directed an enormous independent film, making all the difficult decisions to ensure it was delivered on time and on budget, while remaining true to his creative vision.

“There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players.

“It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film.”

Following a months-long search for a distributor, Megalopolis was finally acquired by Lionsgate in June and will be released in US and Canadian theaters on September 13.

The dystopian drama, which received a mixed reaction from audience members at the premiere, stars Adam Driver as Cesar Catilina, an architect-scientist who wants to better a fictional version of New York City called New Rome. Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Giancarlo Esposito and Jon Voight also feature.