Tributes have been paid to Frank McRae, the late actor known for his roles in the James Bond film Licence to Kill and Last Action Hero.

On 29 April, McRae died of a heart attack at the age of 80, his daughter-in-law confirmed to Variety last night.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, McRae was a successful high school athlete, enjoying a spell as a professional American football player before transitioning to the screen.

McRae appeared in dozens of films, including a run of movies starring Sylvester Stallone in the 1970s and 1980s: FIST, Paradise Alley, Lock Up and Rocky II.

In Licence to Kill, McRae played Sharkey, an ally of 007, who was played in the film by Timothy Dalton.

Often cast as heavies and authority figures, the actor also appeared as a police captain in 1982’s 48 Hrs, a role he would later parody in 1993’s Loaded Weapon 1 and Last Action Hero. He also had roles in National Lampoon’s Vacation, Used Cars, Batteries Not Included and Steven Spielberg’s 1941.

Tributes to the actor have been shared on social media following the news of his passing.

Filmmaker Charles de Lauzirika wrote: “No one could exclaim ‘Jesus Palomino!’ quite like Frank McRae could. Always a welcome comedic presence who enthusiastically embraced his larger-than-life energy. R.I.P.”

Actor and Bond co-star Robert Davi wrote: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Frank McRae a gentle soul.

“I remember his sense of humour and joy while we filmed License to Kill! Condolences to family and friends.”

McRae is survived by his son Marcellus and three grandchildren, Camden, Jensen and Holden.