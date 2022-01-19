French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident in the Alps, aged 37.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday (18 January), took place in the Savoie region of the Alps, and an investigation into what happened is currently underway.

Following news of the accident, broadcaster France Bleu reported that the actor was in a “serious condition”. He was rushed to hospital in Grenoble, where he died.

The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organising five or six rescues per day in recent weeks as the snow has hardened.

Ulliel was known for films including Saint Laurent (2014), in which he played fashion designed Yves Saint Laurent, and for playing a young Hannibal Lecter in 2007 film Hannibal Rising.

In 2016, he appeared in Canadian director Xavier Dolan’s It's Only the End of the World.

Ulliel was also known as the male face of Bleu de Chanel, and had recently completed work on the forthcoming Marvel series Moon Knight alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

He will appear posthumously in the series as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

Ulliel received praise in France for his performances in Summer Things (2002) and Strayed (2003), both of which saw him earn nominations for Most Promising Actor at the César Awards.

Gaspard Ulliel, 37, has died after a tragic ski accident (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In 2004, he finally won the award for his performance in A Very Long Engagement, in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard, Audrey Tatou and Jodie Foster.

He won the Best Actor César 13 years later for Dolan’s It’s Only the End of the World.

Ulliel was in a relationship with model-singer Gaëlle Piétri. The couple had one daughter, who is turning six in February.