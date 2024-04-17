Geena Davis explains why she won’t be in Beetlejuice 2

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Geena Davis has explained why she won’t be appearing in the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel.

The actor, 68, starred in the 1988 film as Barbara Maitland, a young homeowner who dies in a car accident alongside her husband.

It takes some time for the pair to realise that they are, in fact, dead, and they soon have a problem on their hands when another family tries to move into their house.

That’s when they – as ghosts – enlist the help of “bio-exorcist” Beetlejuice to help rid them of the living.

“I‘m not in the remake,” Davis told Entertainment Tonight. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age... Not that I have.”

Davis, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Thelma & Louise in 1992, said that she’s not even seen the trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice yet.

“Somebody said they were crying, so I have to see the trailer,” she said of the trailer, which was released in September.

Geena Davis won’t be reprising her role as Barbara because ‘ghosts don’t age’ ( Getty Images for W Magazine )

But one actor who is making a return is Michael Keaton, now 72, who will be donning Beetlejuice’s pinstripe suit once again.

“I confidently say this thing is great,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

“It’s just so fun and I’ve seen it now. I’m going to see it again after a couple of little tweaks in the editing room.

“(The movie) is beautiful, physically. The other one was so fun and exciting visually, it’s all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn’t ready for that. It’s great.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is being released this September.

Keaton will be joined on screen by Winona Ryder, 52, who is reprising her – living – role as Lydia Deetz, who was just a teenager in the original film.

Michael Keaton will play the mischievous bio-exorcist’ ( AP )

Other actors joining the cast include Jenna Ortega, 21, who will play Ryder’s daughter.

The film’s synopsis reads: “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

The film will be directed by Tim Burton, who made the original.