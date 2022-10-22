Geena Davis tells brilliant story about Brad Pitt’s Thelma and Louise audition

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Geena Davis has discussed her memories of Brad Pitt’s audition forThelma & Louise, as well as the future A-listers he beat to land the part.

The role of cowboy hitchhiker JD brought Pitt to mainstream attention in 1991, and is widely credited with having helped to launch the actor’s career.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (21 October), Davis recalled that she had already been cast as Thelma when she took part in chemistry reads with the four different actors vying to play JD.

“Each of them were very handsome,” said Davis. “They all had brown hair and were very talented. I didn’t care who it was going to be. Then the fourth one comes in, and it’s Brad Pitt. He’s so charismatic and so incredibly talented that I was screwing up his audition.”

Davis mimed staring dumbstruck at the actor. “I’d forget to say my line,” she explained.

She added that after all the actors had auditioned, she offered her advice to the film’s casting directors: “The blonde one!”

As for the other actors who missed out on the role, Davis said she “didn’t know who they were at the time.” She’s since learned that they were Grant Show, who played Jake Hanson on soap opera Melrose Place from 1992 to 1997, and Mark Ruffalo, now best known for playing the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Davis explained she learned the identity of the final candidate when she sat next to him on a flight. He told her he hated Brad Pitt for winning the part of JD. “I said, ‘Oh, did you want the part?’” said Davis. “He said, ‘You couldn’t tell when I auditioned with you?’ It was George Clooney.”

An incredulous Norton asked: “And you didn’t remember him at all?” to which Davis replied: “No!”

In another recent interview, Davis said it was “awful” to watch back a TV clip with Bill Murray, in which her co-star grabbed her arm. That interview was to promote their 1990 film Quick Change.