Gemma Chan says nothing will change 'if only Black people care about Black Lives Matter'

Gemma Chan has spoke out on racism in society and representation within the film industry.

In an interview with Vogue, Chan expressed support for both the Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate movements.

Sharing a message of solidarity, the Crazy Rich Asians star said: “If only Black people care about Black Lives Matter then nothing’s gonna change. “

She continued: “And if only Asians are talking about Stop Asian Hate, nothing is going to change.

“And it’s only when we stick up for one another, and we stand side by side, that things will shift.”

Chan, who attended Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, described herself as an “accidental activist”.

She spoke in the interview of her “duty” to protest and fight for equality: “Actually, we kind of have a duty to, in a way that our parents perhaps weren’t able to as first-generation immigrants.”

The star also talked about diversity in the film industry: “It’s only a fairly recent thing that Asian females have been able to be the protagonists of stories.”

Chan also discussed working with director, Chloe Zhao, on upcoming Marvel film, Eternals: “To be working with an East Asian female director – I would never have dreamt of that, even just a few years ago.”

The London born actor made her first appearance in the MCU in 2019 with Captain Marvel where she plays Sersi.