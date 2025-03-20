Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities investigating the deaths of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa have made a new discovery that changes the timeline of events.

Arakawa had previously been believed to have died on the evening of February 11, the last day she was seen in public.

However, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has now learned that on the morning of February 12, she made a phone call to Cloudberry Health, a local medical concierge service that allows patients to speak to credentialed doctors.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said: “That would indicate to me that she was seeking medical advice or medical help and may have not been feeling well.”

Good Morning America contacted Cloudberry, who confirmed that Betsy had phoned them to inquire about what they called an “esoteric treatment” that morning.

The medical service also said they detected no indication of breathing issues or distress during the call. They say they called back twice to follow up but their calls went unanswered.

Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman, who had been married since 1991, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico last month ( Alamy/PA )

Earlier this month, Dr Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner at the Office of the Medical Investigator in Santa Fe, announced that 65-year-old Arakawa’s cause of death was hantavirus — a rare illness contracted via contact with rodents like rats and mice.

Meanwhile, 95-year-old Hackman’s death was tied to heart disease with Alzheimer’s disease contributing. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death,” Jarrell said.

Authorities are relatively confident that Hackman died on February 18 due to activity recorded on his pacemaker. They had previously believed that Arakawa died a full week earlier, but that theory has been contradicted by this new evidence.

Establishing the exact timeline could be significant in determining the fate of Hackman’s estimated $80 million estate.

It has emerged Hackman left his entire estate to his Arakawa. Hackman’s will, drawn up in 1995, makes no mention of his three children, son Christopher and daughters Leslie and Elizabeth.

In her own will, Arakawa left most of her assets to Hackman. However, the document also reportedly includes a clause stating that if the couple died within 90 days of each other, it would be considered a simultaneous death and all her assets would be donated to charity.

Hackman’s son Christopher has reportedly already hired Andrew M. Katzenstein, a prominent California trust and estate attorney, which could indicate he plans to challenge his father’s will.