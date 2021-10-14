George Clooney says he ‘f****d up Batman so bad’

George Clooney has once again said how much he hates his performance in Batman & Robin.

During a Q&A session after a screening of his new movie, The Tender Bar, Clooney answered questions about his much-maligned appearance as the caped crusader.

Asked about the 1997 film directed by the late Joel Schumacher: “I did one superhero movie and I f****d it up so bad they won’t let me near the set.”

The actor and director then added with a smile: “I don’t want to get into all the bat nipples.”

Earlier this month, Clooney said that he refuses to let his wife, Amal, watch the film: “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me.’”

As well as previously calling it a “failure”, he has also said: “I wasn’t good in it, it wasn’t a good film.”

During the Q&A, Clooney also talked about his inspirations as a filmmaker: “My work, where my bread is buttered, is the kind of films that I grew up in the 1960s and 1970s, which is sort of the prime time for American filmmaking, which were all story-based.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Tender Bar is directed by Clooney from a script by Oscar winner William Monahan. The film stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd.