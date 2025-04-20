George Clooney baffles fans with new look – but it’s for a good reason

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney’s latest hairstyle has sparked bemused reactions from fans.

Viewers noticed the change when the Ocean’s Eleven star sat down with US journalist Jake Tapper on 16 April to discuss the op-ed he wrote for The New York Times last year titled: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

Although the conversation was about politics, viewers were distracted by the 63-year-old’s new hair, which was notably dyed dark drown.

The Argo Oscar-winner has long worn his hair slicked back and grey, earning him a “silver fox” title among fans.

Screenshots from the CNN interview quickly went viral on social media, where fans questioned the reasoning behind his decision, with one person writing on Twitter/X: “Very game show host-ey.”

Another joked: “First day at my new job dyeing George Clooney’s hair, how’d I do y’all?”

Clooney has good reason to back up his controversial style choice, though, given that he dyed his hair for his Broadway debut.

The actor is currently starring as American broadcaster Edward R Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, based on the 1954 film of the same name.

First day at my new job dyeing George Clooney’s hair, how’d I do y’all? https://t.co/ayU26Z8OsL — Viggie Smalls (@Viggie_Smalls93) April 17, 2025

For what it’s worth, Clooney is not a big fan of his new look either. He told Tapper: “It’s horrible. The only good news is that I can walk in the streets of New York and nobody recognises me. It’s the craziest thing.”

Speaking about his wife’s reaction, Clooney said Amal Clooney “hates it”.

"I’ve had this hair going for a bit and I hate it,” he said. My wife hates it. She says, ‘it’s not a good look on you.’”

During the interview, Clooney – a “lifelong Democrat” – discussed an op-ed he wrote last year in which he argued that then-President Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race.

In that context, Clooney spoke about the relevance of his play in today’s political climate.

Speaking about his character, an American broadcast journalist and war correspondent who rose to fame as a radio host during World War II, the actor emphasised Murrow’s commitment to truth and journalism’s role in preserving democracy.

"It doesn’t matter what political bend you are on - when you hear things like, you know, ‘We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty. We must remember always that accusation is not proof and a conviction depends on evidence and due process of law, and we will not walk in fear of one another,’” he said.

“‘We won’t be driven by fear into an age of unreason,’ I think those are extraordinarily powerful words for who we are at our best.”