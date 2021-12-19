Julia Roberts hilariously crashes George Clooney’s Jimmy Kimmel interview in ‘epic’ way

‘I don’t know if you’re aware of this but there’s a woman sitting next to you’

Sunday 19 December 2021 09:43
The Tender Bar

George Clooney was upstaged by Julia Roberts after she bizarrely crashed his interview.

The actors, who are friends, starred in the Ocean’s films together, and are currently filming a new film together titled Ticket to Paradise.

Clooney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the release of his new directorial effort, The Tender Bar.

Kimmel also invited the film’s 10-year-old star Daniel Ranieri on to the show, both actors appearing virtually.

However, midway through the interview, Roberts sidled her way onto Clooney’s screen, wearing sunglasses.

She sat in silence, with Clooney pretending not to notice she was there.

Kimmel, though, was excited by the cameo, stating: “Oh my goodness! Wow! Holy moly. George, I don’t know if you’re aware of this but there’s a woman sitting next to you. Right there.

Clooney, confused, looked around and continued to pretend he couldn’t see Roberts. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, man,” he said.

When Roberts left, Kimmel said: “Maybe I hallucinated that. Wow. It sure looked like Julia Roberts though.”

Julia Roberts crashed George Clooney’s interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The pair are currently shooting Ticket to Paradise in Australia. It will be released in 2022.

They last worked together on Jodie Foster’s 2016 film Money Monster.

Following her brief appearance during the interview, Roberts was praised for the “epic” cameo by viewers.

“I did not know I needed to see Julia Roberts crashing George Clooney’s zoom interview on Kimmel,” one viewer wrote, adding: “These two are hilarious together.”

