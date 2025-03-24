George Clooney names film genre he won’t do anymore because of his age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney, the 63-year-old Hollywood star known for leading roles in romantic films like One Fine Day and Ticket to Paradise, has declared he is stepping back from the genre.

“I'm not doing romantic films anymore,” Clooney stated, explaining he's “not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men”.

Clooney is currently captivating Broadway audiences in Good Night, And Good Luck, in which he portrays journalist Edward R. Murrow.

The play dramatises Murrow’s clash with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the "Second Red Scare", a period of intense anti-communist sentiment.

The production adapts the 2005 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, which Clooney directed.

Commenting on the current state of government-press relations, Clooney expressed concern over the use of “government to scare or fine, or use corporations to make journalists smaller”.

“Governments don’t like the freedom of the press, they never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press.”

The lifelong Democrat also discussed his request, in 2024, for former president Joe Biden to step down from the race for the White House after he stumbled over his words when he faced now-President Donald Trump during a televised debate.

“I was raised to tell the truth,” he said.

“I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised.

“And so, I feel as if there was a lot of… cowardice in my party, through all of that, and I was not proud of that, and I also believed I had to tell the truth.”

Speaking about his career, he added: “Look, I’m 63 years old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

He added: “There isn’t a single actor alive that wouldn’t have loved to have gone on Broadway. So that’s the fun of it. It’s tricky the older you get. But why not?”