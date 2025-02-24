Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has teased a potential Elden Ring movie but admitted that there is one major obstacle that could prevent his involvement with it.

Elden Ring was co-written by Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki and became one of the best-selling games of the year upon its release in 2022.

The role-playing game, which was developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, follows an exiled warrior exploring the dark fantasy world of “The Lands Between”.

They are tasked with restoring the power of the Elden Ring to eventually become the Elden Lord and restore order or chaos to the land.

The game won rave reviews and received hundreds of awards on its release but so far there has been no sequel confirmed. Martin was asked about a new game by IGN recently but sidestepped the issue and instead dropped a hint that something bigger could be in the works.

“Well, I can't say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring,” he told the website.

However, Martin caveated that announcement by saying he could be prevented from being involved because he’s still working on the next A Song of Fire and Ice book, the long-awaited The Winds of Winter.

“We'll see if that [the Elden Ring movie] comes to pass and what the extent of my involvement was, I don't know,” he told IGN. “I'm a few years behind with my latest book, so that also limits the amount of things that I can do.”

Elden Ring ( Bandai Namco )

Martin began writing Winds of Winter in 2010, which will be the sixth novel in his series but has been hit by numerous delays.

As of 2023, he said that he had written more than 1000 pages in the novel but was still “struggling” with the manuscript. In December 2024, he admitted that might never actually finish the novel.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said “Unfortunately, I am 13 years late. Every time I say that, I’m [like], ‘How could I be 13 years late?’ I don’t know, it happens a day at a time.”

“But that’s still a priority," he added. "A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They’re saying] ‘Oh, he’ll never be finished.’ Maybe they’re right. I don’t know. I’m alive right now! I seem pretty vital!”