Tributes are pouring in for Bafta-winning actor Georgina Hale after it was confirmed she had died earlier this month, at the age of 80.

Hale was best known for her role in the original London production of Streaming, as well as her performances in the hit UK soaps Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

Filmmaker Ken Russell, who cast Hale as the leading lady in a number of his films, described her as “an actress of such sensitivity that she can make the hair rise on your arms”.

One of their most successful collaborations was the 1974 film Mahler, the fictionalised biopic in which Hale portrayed Austrian composer Gustav Mahler’s wife.

Hale’s show-stopping performance as Alma earned her a Bafta award for Most Promising Newcomer in 1975.

She played the role of British nightclub hostess and convicted murderer Ruth Ellis, who was the last woman to be hanged in the UK, in the ITV series Ladykillers. Hale’s other TV credits include Budgie, Doctor Who, and the children’s series T-Bag.

Hale reflected on the lack of acting opportunities as she became older in a 2002 interview, adding that her life changed “once I reached 51”.

“Four years ago, I tried to change my agent, and 11 turned me down. One told me they didn’t take actresses over 45 because it was too depressing to talk to them on the telephone,” Hale said at the time.

English film producer Peter Oxley, the Baftas, and Doctor Who star Colin Baker led the tributes to Hale, after her death was confirmed on 10 January.

Baker, who played the sixth Doctor on the hit BBC show, wrote: “RIP the wonderful and unique Georgina Hale. I never worked with her alas but love her work. She was two months younger than me!”

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Oxley said: “Sad news released yesterday that actress Georgina Hale died last Thursday age 80.

Georgina Hale photographed in 1968 (Getty Images)

“Georgina made several films with Ken Russell including The Boy Friend, Mahler & The Devils also films McVicar and Sweeney 2. On TV, she appeared in Budgie, Doctor Who, The Bill and Emmerdale.”

The Baftas’s tribute read: “We’re saddened to learn of the passing of Georgina Hale. Well known for her award-winning work in the films of Ken Russell, she was awarded Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles in 1975.”

Born on 4 August 1943, Hale’s parents Elsie and George Hole ran a pub in Ilford, Essex.

The actor married John Forgeham in 1964 but the pair later divorced.