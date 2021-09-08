Gerard Butler has admitted he managed to injure three people in one day while shooting his latest action film CopShop.

The star, who was performing his own action scenes, said: “I was fighting one stunt guy and he smacked his head on the lockers and his head split open, just because of where it was. He’s a friend of mine, by the way, and I’ve worked with him before, and he was totally cool about it but it was just so much blood coming out.”

The second incident, he told Metro, involved another stuntman splitting his head open while dodging another attack from Butler, consequently knocking his head on a pillar.

And the last injury saw Butler unintentionally shoot his co-star Ryan O’Nan in the stomach with a stun gun. “Ryan, for another role, has quite a big belly. He had to put on quite a lot of weight for that,” Butler said. “So the pad – because these things have spikes in them – came up and his belly was sticking out and I shot him.”

Butler joked that, after all the injuries, he was starting to “think about retiring”.

CopShop, which is out now, is an action movie starring Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder. It’s set in a small-town police station that becomes the battleground between a hitman, a rookie cop and a con artist.