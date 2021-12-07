Get Out has been named the ‘greatest’ screenplay of the 21st century so far

‘Get Out’ is an US horror film that was released in February 2017

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 07 December 2021 08:18
Comments

Get Out official trailer

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out has been named as the “greatest” screenplay of the 21st century so far.

On Monday (6 December), Writers Guild of America West (WGA) revealed its list of “101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st century (so far)” in which Get Out earned the top spot.

WGA is a union that represents Hollywood’s screenwriters. They said in a press release: “As the number one vote-getter, Get Out is this list’s version of Casablanca.

“Imagine Jordan Peele pitching his concept to Jack Warner, and it immediately becomes apparent why comparing screenplays across Hollywood epochs is a non-starter.”

Get Out is an American horror film that was released on 24 February 2017. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, LaKeith Stanfield, and Catherine Keener.

Recommended

The film – which has also been called a social thriller – follows Chris Washington (Kaluuya), a young Black man who uncovers shocking secrets when he meets the family of his girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Williams).

The film was a massive commercial success. It grossed $255m (£191m) worldwide on a $4.5m (£3.38m) budget, with a net profit of $124.8m (£93.3m), making it the tenth-most profitable film of 2017.

Peele won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out at the 90th Academy Awards, with additional nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Kaluuya.

Get Out also earned five nominations at the 23rd Critics’ Choice Awards, two at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, and an additional two nods at the 71st British Academy Film Awards.

Other top screenplays on WGA’s list include 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 2010’s The Social Network, 2019’s Parasite, and 2016’s Moonlight.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in