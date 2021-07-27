The official full-length trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has arrived today (Tuesday 27 July).

Jason Reitman – the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman – directed the upcoming sequel, which also stars Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Original Ghostbusters cast member Bill Murray will return as Dr Peter Venkman, as will both Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson who played Dr Ray Stanz and Winston Zeddemore in the original film respectively.

Harold Ramis, who played Dr Egon Spengler, died in 2014.

The latest trailer includes several nods to the original film. The Ghostbusters station wagon makes an appearance, as do proton packs and ghost Slimer, who famously slimed Murray in the first film.

There’s clips too of The Marshmallow Man – albeit in miniature form now – and fans get a first glimpse of both Murray and Ackroyd in character.

One fan described the trailer as “nostalgic” while another wrote: “Alright, they got me. I’m officially hyped up for the new Ghostbusters movie. If this trailer is anything to go by it feels like they’ve got the tone right.”

A third fan added: “Funniest part of the Ghostbusters trailer is Paul Rudd acting like this isn’t the most delightfully cute thing one could possibly witness”, in response to Rudd seeing mini Marshmallow Men for the first time.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a behind-the-scenes interview last year, Murray said: “The script is good. It’s got lots of emotion in it. It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work.”

“We are a man down,” Murray continued, referring to Ramis’ passing. “That’s the deal – and that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.”

The film arrives in cinemas this November.