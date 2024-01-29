Ghostbusters fans praise return of original cast in ‘amazing’ Frozen Empire trailer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ghostbusters fans on social media have reacted with delight to the new trailer for upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The new film, co-written by Jason Reitman and director Gil Kenan, sees a host of cast members from the original movies from the Eighties teaming up with the younger cast introduced in 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

That includes Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd reprising their roles as Dr Peter Venkman and Dr Ray Stantz respectively, along with Ernie Hudson as Dr Winston Zeddemore, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton as the meddling bureaucrat Walter Peck.

Peck is particularly prominent in the new trailer, announcing that he’s been “waiting 40 years” to declare the Ghostbusters finished.

On X/Twitter, one user wrote: “The 80’s kid in me is freaking out ! This looks so amazing ! Glad they involved the old cast !”

Others added: “Looks amazing! Can’t wait” and: “Im freaking hype it looks really good”

The original Ghostbusters cast members will be joining up with those involved in the reboot Ghostbusters: Afterlife, including Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler and Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler.

Ernie Hudson as Winston and Bill Murray as Peter in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ (Sony Pictures)

New cast members joining the franchise include Patton Oswald, Kumail Nanjiani and stand-up comedian James Acaster.

In reference to Atherton’s return as Peck, one fan joked: “The most realistic thing about the new Ghostbusters trailer is that Walter Peck is still at his bureaucratic EPA job 40 years later, refusing to allow the next generation to take over...”

Another added: “The latest Ghostbusters film seems impressive. Seamlessly blending the original and new cast to craft a story that captures the essence of the classic Ghostbusters is an excellent approach to nostalgia.”

The return of Ernie Hudson as Zeddemore is particularly notable as Hudson has been outspoken about feeling he was pushed aside by the film series in the past.

“I was the guy who was brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that… they were all welcoming and inclusive,” Hudson said of joining the cast for the 1984 original. “The studio wasn’t, and the studio continued not to be. So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of it but then I very selectively was pushed aside.”

He added: “When the posters came out, I’m not on the poster. It took a long time. I went to the 30th anniversary release of the movie and all the posters are three guys. Now I know the fans see it differently, and I’m so thankful for the fans because the fans basically identified with Winston, especially young – I don’t want to say minority kids – but a lot of kids.”

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to arrive in cinemas on 22 March.